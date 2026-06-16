Japan's tech business SoftBank rolls out OpenAI 'patches' against cyberattacks

TOKYO — Japanese technology giant SoftBank Group Corp. is launching a service using OpenAI technology to protect against the looming threat of cyberattacks, both companies said Tuesday.

Chief Executive Masayoshi Son called Japan' s vulnerability to cyberattacks "a crisis," comparing it to a potential assault by machine guns instead of the rifle shots of the past.

SoftBank will offer “a patching service,” targeting the nation’s top 3,000 companies behind crucial infrastructure like airports, power systems and transportation, Son said.

“I feel it is our duty,” Son said, repeatedly referring to the criminal attackers as “the bad guys.”

The service involves first diagnosing any weaknesses to attacks, and then analyzing what needs to be done to patch up such “holes," Son said.

Sam Altman, chief of OpenAI, was scheduled to attend the launch, but instead appeared only in a short video. He said he couldn't make it because his baby daughter was born earlier than expected. Mark Chen, OpenAI's chief researcher, was present in his place.

SoftBank and OpenAI, behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, set up a 50:50 joint venture named SB OAI Japan last year to develop and exclusively market an AI service for the Japanese market.

Tuesday’s announcement was a key update, highlighting the rollout. No monetary value was announced. But SoftBank said everyone who came to the presentation in Tokyo Tuesday can apply for a free diagnosis.

The use of AI has caused the number of attacks to balloon exponentially and grow more complex, meaning defenses have had to become more AI-savvy and versatile.

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Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

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