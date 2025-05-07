Kentucky bourbon exports at risk as Trump-Canada trade tensions escalate

FRANKFORT, KY — Kentucky's bourbon industry faces potential devastation as President Donald Trump's latest tariff dispute with Canada threatens to halt $43 million in annual whiskey exports. During Tuesday's Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump maintained his hard stance on tariffs, declaring that Canada would need to make significant concessions to see any relief.

The dispute is part of a broader trade conflict that has particularly impacted American spirits, with Canadian retaliatory tariffs targeting bourbon producers.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), chair of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, expressed concern about the meeting's outcomes in an interview with ABC News.

"With Kentucky, Canada is our largest trading partner," McGarvey said. "We're going to lose tens of millions of dollars in bourbon sales in Ontario province alone, not to mention the whole country, because of what Trump's policies are doing."

The congressman highlighted how the administration's shifting tariff policies are affecting Kentucky's distilleries. When asked about conditions for ending the tariffs, Trump indicated there were none, a stance McGarvey found particularly troubling.

"If you're using tariffs as a negotiating tactic, but then you say there's nothing you can do to get rid of it, that's going to be problematic," McGarvey noted.

McGarvey criticized the administration's approach to trade policy, highlighting the chaos it has created for local businesses.

"There was one week I was working with the bourbon companies in my district where, quite literally, on Monday, the tariffs were on. On Tuesday, they were off. On Wednesday, they were on. On Thursday, they were off again," he explained.

The impact extends beyond just sales figures. Kentucky's bourbon industry supports over 22,500 jobs and contributes $9 billion annually to the state's economy. The ongoing trade dispute threatens this economic engine, with some distilleries already reporting decreased international orders and considering production cutbacks.

Beyond trade concerns, McGarvey also addressed proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid that could impact Kentucky residents.

"The Republican budget that Donald Trump has been pushing will cut Medicaid, 46% of the kids in Kentucky have health insurance through Medicaid," he said, emphasizing that Kentucky receives more federal Medicaid dollars than its entire state budget.

The congressman, who serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee, also expressed strong opposition to recently announced VA staffing cuts.

"Cutting 80,000 people from the VA workforce is not going to help our veterans access their benefits," McGarvey stated. "We made them a promise, both a legal and a moral obligation, that we would take care of them after their service."

As negotiations continue with Canada, uncertainty remains about whether a deal can be reached before the 90-day pause expires. McGarvey and his colleagues continue to push for what he calls "serious, certain strategic trade policies that are beneficial to American workers and consumers."

