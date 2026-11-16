Nvidia will issue a quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, just days after a leadership shakeup triggered by the resignation of CEO Jensen Huang due in part to allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese asset.

Questions continued to swirl Monday about the company's C-suite, after the Financial Times reported Huang is considering a return to the company. ABC News confirmed with a source familiar with the matter that Nvidia's board of directors is not considering reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said it "certainly isn't a bad idea" for Huang to resume his former role.

Asked specifically by ABC News' Rachel Scott if he trusted U.S. intelligence reports that Alice Huang was a suspected Chinese asset, Trump responded, "I don't know that she is a spy."

A customary conference call with analysts to be held after the earnings release on Tuesday will be the first led by Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress, who previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The Nvidia board is carrying out a search for a permanent CEO and will consider applicants both from within and outside the company, the company said in a statement last week.

In addition to the executive shakeup, Nvidia may face scrutiny about possible changes in the business environment that could bear on the company's prospects.

Shares of some top AI companies seesawed in value in response to the midterm elections earlier this month as investors appeared to digest risk for the sector posed by newly empowered Democrats, many of whom ran campaigns critical of artificial intelligence data centers.

Potential regulatory changes could also impact Nvidia's business. On Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department issued a new rule to "address remote access" to advanced AI chips of the type made by Nvidia.

The measure appears targeted at foreign firms that build data centers in Southeast Asian countries near China for use by China-based AI companies. Those data centers can provide access to Chinese firms that are otherwise prohibited from direct purchase and use of the most advanced U.S.-made AI chips.

Nvidia is also garnering scrutiny on Capitol Hill. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick last week, Democratic leaders in the House and Senate announced an investigation into an agreement reached by Nvidia and Trump last year, which allowed the company to sell some of its less-advanced chips to China.

Huang's resignation came days after the company issued a statement announcing an investigation into Huang in light of reporting he "has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."

"While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information," Nvidia said then.

Huang later admitted in an internal message to Nvidia staff that he had been "unfaithful to his wife," though he did not name the individual with whom he'd been involved.

Huang is alleged to have carried out an affair with Alice Huang, the then-CEO of Megaspeed International, which operates data centers in Southeast Asia for use by China-based firms.

Neither Alice Huang nor her employer, Megaspeed International, responded to ABC News' request for comment after reports of Huang's alleged affair with her broke.

On Sunday, Megaspeed told ABC News Alice Huang left the company in August 2025 and currently has no role with the firm.

"Megaspeed conducts legitimate and lawful business. The company has retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation," Megaspeed said in a statement.

"Megaspeed designs and maintains its global operational and supply-chain control frameworks to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including United States export control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where we operate," the company added.

The Chinese government denied the allegations that Huang supplied them with intelligence, calling them "baseless and purely slanderous smears against China."

Shares of Nvidia tumbled 13% last week after an investigation into Huang announced by the company on Sunday, Nov. 8 quickly escalated into Huang's resignation four days later.

Nvidia stock fell another 2.2% the following Monday morning, leaving its value about 34% below a recent high attained on Oct. 6.

The world's third-largest company as measured by market capitalization, following Apple and Microsoft, soared to prominence in recent years by selling most of the advanced chips behind the AI boom.

Nvidia has defied skeptics with strong revenue quarter after quarter, despite political backlash against data centers and looming concerns about an AI financial bubble.

Brian Colello, a senior stock analyst for technology at Morningstar, told ABC News that he expects the company to outperform expectations for performance in its most recent quarter and raise its revenue forecast.

"Ultimately, we’re looking for another beat-and-raise quarter out of Nvidia," Colello said.

Still, Colello said he would be looking for clarity from the company about non-financial topics.

"Nvidia is in turmoil amid a CEO transition and a foreign intelligence investigation into sales to China, so we’ll be seeking the company’s statements and any insights on these issues," Colello said.

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