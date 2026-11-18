PLANTATION, Fla. — A slow-moving storm system dumped heavy rains that prompted an emergency declaration Wednesday in South Florida where the roof of a synagogue collapsed and cars were submerged along roads, authorities said.

On the West Coast, heavy rain and high winds grounded planes at San Francisco’s airport, disrupted ferry service and flooded roads in Napa County and other wine country areas north of the city.

Preliminary figures for Florida showed up to a foot (30.5 centimeters) of rain fell in a 24-hour period ending Wednesday morning in parts of Broward County, said Alejandra Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

The threat was expected to last through Friday along Florida's Atlantic Coast with additional rainfall amounts of 12 inches (30 centimeters) possible, the weather service said.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in an advisory Tuesday night that "potentially catastrophic” amounts of rainfall could cause flash flooding, life-threatening rip tides and expected minor beach erosion due to high surf.

On top of all that, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a low-pressure system is expected to form near the northern Bahamas. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm over parts of the southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts into early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Garcia said the natural warming cycle called El Niño has disrupted Florida's typical dry season that runs from October to May and is "helping bring these low pressure systems down toward the southeastern United States, which in turn is causing these heavy precipitation events."

Florida mayor calls the deluge ‘historically significant’

In Florida, the city of Hollywood declared a state of emergency Wednesday and Mayor Josh Levy urged motorists to stay off roads and avoid unnecessary travel. Portions of the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95 in Hollywood were closed due to high water and stalled vehicles.

The city said it received more than 300 calls for service overnight.

“It’s a historically significant rainfall event in the city,” Levy said.

Some residents complained that motorists who were driving too fast caused a wake that pushed floodwaters into their homes, he said.

Heavy rains caused the roof of Temple Sinai in Hollywood to collapse. No injuries were reported.

The highest rainfall amount was recorded in Plantation, where resident Jade Jaime said the storm just kept going all day "and then by the time we went to sleep at night, still just pouring down like it was never going to end.”

In Fort Lauderdale, the 5.72 inches (14.5 centimeters) of rain that fell in a downpour ending early Wednesday broke the daily record of 1.8 inches (4.5 centimeters) set in 1959, Garcia said.

In northern Florida, a warning was issued for minor flooding along the St. Johns River.

California is loaded with weather concerns

The Los Angeles County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning Wednesday for the Palisades, Hurst and Sunset burn scar areas, saying there was a risk of debris flows as a storm approaches. The warning is in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

In San Francisco, areas along the Embarcadero were flooded Wednesday morning as waves crashed over barricades recently installed to prevent flooding near the Ferry Building, a waterfront landmark. Officials canceled several ferries leading from the city due to the storm.

Several highways were blocked by flooding or debris in Napa, Marin, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, according to the California Department of Transportation and the California Highway Patrol.

Heavy rain that began falling north of San Francisco was expected to spread south to the Central Coast later Wednesday, the weather service said.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) were forecast for San Francisco's East Bay and up to 70 mph (113 kph) for the Altamont Pass, which connects Bay Area highways to I-5 in the Central Valley.

Snow accumulations of up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) were forecast through Friday in the highest portions of the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

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Raby reported from Charleston, West Virginia. Associated Press reporter Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco contributed to this report.

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