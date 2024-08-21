Disaster Recovery Center opens in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA has opened a Disaster Recovery Center in Columbia County for those affected by Hurricane Debby.

The center will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., 7 days a week. You don’t need to make an appointment. FEMA said that homeowners and renters in the following counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives:

Columbia

Dixie

Gilchrist

Hamilton

Lafayette

Levy

Manatee

Sarasota

Suwannee

Taylor

The quickest way to apply for FEMA assistance is to go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or call toll-free at 800-621-3362. The phone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

For the latest informaiton about Florida’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4806. To find other center locations go to www.fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a zip code to 43362.

