University of North Florida opens new honors dorm, Osprey Ridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida celebrated the opening of Osprey Ridge, a new honors residence hall, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The new residence hall, set to open in Fall 2025, is located on Osprey Ridge Road and marks UNF’s first major housing expansion since 2009. Designed by PBK and constructed by Ajax Building Company, Osprey Ridge will provide housing for approximately 520 students.

“Today marks an important moment in UNF’s commitment to student success and academic excellence,” said UNF President Moez Limayem during the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by UNF President Moez Limayem, Dr. Scott Brown, interim dean of the UNF Hicks Honors College, and City Councilman Will Lahnen, among other campus and community leaders.

Osprey Ridge features a scenic boardwalk connecting it to the main campus and includes amenities such as living areas, study spaces, lounge rooms, kitchenettes, a catering room, and a convenience store.

“My time at UNF gave me the skills and confidence I needed to start my career in construction,” said Sid Myakala, a project engineer who received his master’s in construction management from UNF in 2024.

Sid Myakala, a project engineer and UNF alumnus, expressed pride in contributing to a project that will have a lasting impact on campus.

“As a former student myself, it means a lot to be part of a project that will have a lasting impact on campus.”

Renovations are also underway on existing dorm rooms, and construction is set to begin on another residence hall opening in Fall 2027.

