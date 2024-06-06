Emails show DCPS notified about investigation linked to Dr. Bernier before selecting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New emails sent to Action News Jax show Duval County School Board members were made aware of an investigation involving its incoming superintendent weeks before he was selected.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“It’s just alarming. If we can’t trust our leadership, it’s hard for us to be effective leaders,” Chris Guerrieri, a veteran DCPS teacher, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Now another question mark, an email Action News Jax received was sent to board members April 29th, weeks before Dr. Bernier was picked as DCPS’ next superintendent. It includes an email from a Lee County School Board Attorney attempting to answer questions about Dr. Bernier’s abrupt resignation from Lee Schools.

It said, “I understand you have questions about Dr. Bernier’s departure from the District. Unfortunately, I can’t give you any specific information because of an ongoing investigation.”

Earlier in the week, Jacksonville Today reported on a whistleblower complaint in Lee County against Dr. Bernier.

RELATED STORY: Dr. Christopher Bernier proposes $350,000 contract, negotiations with DCPS continue

A post on Facebook appears to show an anonymous email, now part of the complaint, sent to Lee County School Board members and the district’s Chief Operations Officer Larry Stephens.

The email said Dr. Bernier led a campaign “defaming [Stephens’] work ethics and character and wished he could get rid of [Stephens] but because [he’s] black he did not want to be called a racist.” Action News Jax has not independently confirmed Facebook post.

The complaint regarding Dr. Bernier was filed April 4th. He applied to DCPS April 6th. Dr. Bernier then suddenly quit his job at Lee County Schools April 8th. Duval School Board members were sent the email about an ongoing investigation April 29th. Dr. Bernier was selected as DCPS’ next superintendent weeks later on May 23rd.

We have not independently verified the email. But we did reach out to each board member and the district about it and have not yet heard back.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.