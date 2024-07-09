FDOT to hold public meeting for proposed improvements on State Road 20 and Reid Street in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is inviting the public to hear about proposed safety improvements on State Road 20 at Crill Avenue and Morris Street.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In addition, work on Reid Street (US17/State Road 15) from the Memorial Bridge to Madison Street will also be discussed.

The meeting will be held on Wed., July 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Palatka City Hall (201 N. Second St.). Public comment is welcomed after the presentation. If residents are unable to attend in person, the public meeting will be available online.

Click here to learn more about the State Road 20 project and here for the Reid Street project.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.