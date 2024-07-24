Attorney raises concern over Osceola Sheriff Lopez’s truthfulness in Madeline Soto photo controversy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Bain is raising concerns about Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and his truthfulness.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In a letter sent from Bain to Lopez on July 8, the state attorney said Lopez swore under oath to investigators that he accidentally posted a photo of Madeline Soto’s body.

He also made the same statement to the Kissimmee police chief.

Read: Nearly 2 years: Residents to return after Hurricane Ian destroyed their assisted living facility

The sheriff’s office even publicly apologized that Lopez posted it on his personal Instagram page 24 hours after her body was discovered.

But later, in an interview with Action News Jax’s sister radio partner WDBO, Lopez said the body in the picture was not that of the teen.

CLICK HERE for the full story by WFTV.

Read: Jacksonville City Council approves grant funding for JEA Repair & Restore for Resilience program

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.