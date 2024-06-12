Community remembers 49 lives lost 8 years after Pulse nightclub shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is remembering the 49 people who died eight years after the Pulse nightclub shooting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Dozens of people were also hurt in the shooting early in the morning on June 12, 2016.

People will be honoring the victims and survivors on Wednesday in several ways.

Read: Man in critical condition after sedan lodges under dump truck, catches fire on I-95

The day marking the Pulse nightclub attack is a difficult and emotional time for people around Central Florida.

The City of Orlando has organized multiple events to honor and remember those 49 lives lost.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: Attorneys for Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife file motion to keep certain evidence away from persecutors

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.