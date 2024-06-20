Crying fowl: Some displeased with Daytona Beach ordinance forbidding the feeding of nuisance pigeons

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach has come up with a plan to control its pigeon population that business owners claim has become a nuisance.

City commissioners recently passed an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of pigeons.

Some Main Street merchants told Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV that they give the pigeon scraps while others said they are tired of the birds crowding sidewalks and leaving droppings behind.

Owner of Ocean Ave Gallery Louie Louizes has witnessed people putting out large bags of bird feed on multiple occasions.

“Those pigeons, they are not stupid. They come back to the same spot everyday,” said Louizes.

The birds have even ventured out to the boardwalks and those pigeons seem to prefer pizza with their ocean view.

