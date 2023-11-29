Florida mom found dead after Daytona Beach fire was stabbed 100 times, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach say a mother found dead after a house fire earlier this month had been stabbed about 100 times.

Police said Charles Ivy killed his ex-girlfriend and then set the apartment on fire with three children inside, including two of his own.

Those two children were taken to a hospital.

A third child died at that scene.

Ivy told detectives he was at the apartment around the time of the fire and stayed in the parking lot for another 30 minutes.

