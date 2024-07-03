Local

Floridians with disabilities applaud new law protecting their rights

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

VIDEO: Floridians with disabilities applaud new law protecting their rights Millions of Floridians with disabilities are celebrating a new law that protects their rights. (Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Floridians with disabilities are celebrating a new law that protects their rights.

Those new protections are listed under a Florida law that took effect this week.

Under the law, courts are now required to consider what’s known as “supportive decision-making agreements” before they place someone in legal guardianship, allowing people with disabilities to appoint helpers for certain jobs.

