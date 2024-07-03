Floridians with disabilities applaud new law protecting their rights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of Floridians with disabilities are celebrating a new law that protects their rights.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Those new protections are listed under a Florida law that took effect this week.

Under the law, courts are now required to consider what’s known as “supportive decision-making agreements” before they place someone in legal guardianship, allowing people with disabilities to appoint helpers for certain jobs.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.