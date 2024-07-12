Grant applications open for Florida home upgrades, grants program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Grant applications for the “My Safe Florida Home Program” are now being accepted by the state.

The program offers inspections and grants to help people upgrade homes and qualify for property insurance discounts.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis has been advocating for additional funding to cover the backlog of applications for the program since last fall.

“You can drop your premiums up to 50% if you are participating in that program in one year. That is quicker than any new rate approval process that takes place,” Patronis explained.

The law required applications from low-income individuals ages 60 and older to be handled first, followed by other low-income individuals.

Applications for moderate-income homeowners ages 60 and older would be 3rd in line for consideration.

