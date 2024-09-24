Helene: Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia school closure information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Helene is forecast to impact our area, some school districts are beginning to announce closures. Here is a list of local areas where district schools, private schools, colleges, and universities have officially announced they will cancel classes.

For more information on school closures throughout Florida, visit this page on the Department of Education’s website.

Northeast Florida

Duval County

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a Tuesday noon news conference that Duval County Public Schools will be closed Thursday, Sept. 26 and Friday, Sept. 27. This is because some schools serve as shelters.

Colleges and Universities

Florida State College at Jacksonville : All classes and activities at all FSCJ campuses and centers will be cancelled from Thursday, September 26 through Friday, September 27. This includes online classes. Additionally, all administrative offices will be closed during this time. At this point, FSCJ plans to fully reopen on Saturday, September 28, and resume all normal operations.

