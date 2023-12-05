Investigators return to Mt. Dora home where missing mother of 3 once lived

MT DORA, Fla. — The Mt. Dora Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Monday returned to the Mt. Dora home where a missing mother of three once lived.

Investigators were seen gathered at the Strathmore Circle home in the Lancaster subdivision near County Road 44. The driveway was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Police said Nicole Baldwin, 41, was last seen Nov. 2 by her 20-year-old daughter, Alish Baldwin, the night after they celebrated her birthday. She was reported missing three days later.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV asked police Monday if there were any updates in their search for Nicole Baldwin.

An agency spokeswoman said that Monday’s police activity is “reflective of the MDPD actively engaging in the search for Nicole Baldwin.”

Investigators said Nicole Baldwin was last seen wearing a pink nightgown and was not wearing any shoes.

They said she has a single rose tattoo on her right hand and a tattoo of flowers that stretches from her left shoulder down to her elbow.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Mt. Dora police at 352-735-7130.

