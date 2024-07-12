‘It’s heartless:’ Orlando family scammed out of thousands in home rental scheme

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County family is worried about ending up on the street after losing thousands of dollars in a home rental scam. The family even moved into the home only to be booted out by law enforcement the next day.

Quanesha White showed Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV a pile of her family’s belongings thrown haphazardly in the corner after they had to suddenly move back into their old apartment.

“That’s why this is packed like that. It’s random,” she told WFTV’s Jeff Deal after she and her family were kicked out of what they thought was their new rental home.

White said, “We got in the home and we stayed there one night and then the next day around the afternoon time the police came.”

It turned out the person who rented it to them wasn’t the real landlord.

She got lured into the scam after a few clicks online. A Facebook ad revealed a home in the area she and her family were looking to rent. The price that was right and the home looked good.

“It was available immediately, and I was able to view it immediately,” White said.

