Last chance for Florida families to sign up for Florida Prepaid plans ahead of deadline

TALLAHASSEE — In less than a week, the 2024 open enrollment window will close on April 30, meaning this is the last chance for Floridians to save money for college with Florida Prepaid’s lowest prices in over 10 years.

Prepaid Plan prices start at just $34 per month for a 1-Year University Plan for a newborn. The 4-Year University Plan starts at less than $135 per month, and the 2-Year College Plan is just $34 per month.

The historically low prices stem from the Florida Prepaid College Board being able to reduce monthly prices by up to 25% due to successive years of lower-than-anticipated tuition and fee increases for Florida colleges and state universities.

As part of 2024’s price reduction, Prepaid Plan prices were also lowered for more than 280,000 current customers with plans purchased since 2008 who haven’t yet started using their benefits. The reductions are worth more than $1.3 billion. Nearly half of those customers now have their plan paid in full and are entitled to refunds.

Families seeking more information about how their current plan is impacted can go to myfloridaprepaid.com/lowprices.

In addition, Florida Prepaid is inflation-proof, so what customers pay now will remain the same throughout the entire process.

To apply, visit myfloridaprepaid.com.

