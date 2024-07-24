Nearly 2 years: Residents to return after Hurricane Ian destroyed their assisted living facility

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been 22 months since Hurricane Ian forced over 70 people out of their assisted living facility.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV was there as the National Guard rescued them into the late hours of the night on Sept. 29 because their home was flooding.

Investigative reporter Shannon Butler was there for those evacuations and was invited back to see some of the residents who had been gone for almost 2 years.

“We got down to the first floor, and there was 5 feet of water,” Carol Lyons said.

She said it was terrifying because “everybody on the first floor lost everything.”

