New Florida law allowing homeowners to legally remove squatters goes into effect

In Florida, squatters could face charges for trespassing along with presenting fake documents.

House Bill 621 was signed into law back in March. The new law, which will allow homeowners to legally remove a squatter from their property, stemmed from a Jacksonville resident. She cried out for help after going through a nightmare trying to remove squatters. Squatters lived on the woman’s property for 39 days rent-free.

The new law will return rights to property owners and give them some peace of mind when they aren’t there whether it’s for investments or vacation.

“It really puts some teeth behind this bill that not only protects homeowners and legitimate renters, but it gives a disincentive for squatters to play this game here in the state of Florida,” said Pattie Peoples, the Jacksonville resident who inspired HB 621.

“You are not going to be able to commandeer somebody’s private property and expect to get away with it. We are in the state of Florida ending the squatter scam once and for all,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

This new law takes effect today.

