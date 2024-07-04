‘Serial scammer’ arrested by UCF police, authorities seeking more victims

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — University of Central Florida police announced on Wednesday the arrest of a “serial scammer” accused of taking people’s money by pretending to be a student-athlete short of rent.

Xavier Eugene Dorcely, 22, was arrested Tuesday and is facing charges related to a scheme to defraud.

Police said in a news release that Dorcely allegedly approached several people on campus between October 2023 and June 2024 and pretended to be a football player. He would tell his victims he needed help paying rent and would pay them back the next day, which he never did.

Police said surveillance video and license plate readers helped detectives build a case, which took several months of investigating. Dorcely allegedly used different cars and names on campus, so it took police some time to figure out who he was.

Dorcey has been booked into Seminole County Jail.

🚔 ARRESTED 🚔



After excellent police work, Xavier Eugene Dorcely, 22, was arrested yesterday for scheme to defraud, with more charges pending. pic.twitter.com/ochpoUZIVW — UCF Police Department (@UCFPolice) July 3, 2024

