Stripper says new Florida law violates her rights, sues attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old stripper is now suing the state after she lost her job.

Serenity Bushey worked at Cafe Risqué outside Gainesville up until this month.

In an over 50-page complaint, she claims a new law raising the age requirement for her profession lost her her job and is now violating her First Amendment right to express herself.

She writes that at least 8 other performers at Cafe Risqué also lost their jobs because of the new law.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7063 earlier this year. It bans anyone under the age of 21 to work at adult entertainment establishments.

Lawmakers said it’s meant to combat human trafficking.

