Troopers search for people involved in violent hit-and-run crash on I-4

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

State troopers are searching for three people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-4.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are searching for three people believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on I-4.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Troopers released dash camera video showing a Camaro traveling in the middle lane when the driver tried to switch lanes and hit the back of a Hyundai.

That’s when the Hyundai ran off the road, into the shoulder and flipped over.

