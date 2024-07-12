World’s 2nd-largest cruise ship arrives at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The world’s second-largest cruise ship sailed into Port Canaveral on Thursday.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas is now on Central Florida’s coast.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV toured the massive ship for the first time.

Utopia of the Seas will be sailing 3-night weekends and 4-night weekday getaways from Port Canaveral.

It will take travelers to the cruise line’s private destination, Perfect Day at Cococay in the Bahamas.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

