Former Oklahoma death row inmate back in court as case proceeds to retrial in 1997 murder case

OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Oklahoma death row inmate who was released from incarceration after nearly three decades is scheduled to be back in court as his case proceeds to a retrial for a 1997 killing that put him on the brink of execution three times.

Richard Glossip's initial conviction was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, and he was released on bond by a state judge last month. Tuesday's hearing will determine whether his case goes straight to retrial or if he will be given a new hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to proceed.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond has said the state would seek to retry him on a murder charge but would not pursue the death penalty again.

Glossip had been sentenced to death over the 1997 killing in Oklahoma City of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, who was beaten with a baseball bat in what prosecutors have alleged was a murder-for-hire scheme.

The Supreme Court ruled last year that prosecutors’ decision to allow a key witness to give testimony they knew to be false violated Glossip’s constitutional right to a fair trial.

Glossip has maintained his innocence and has drawn support from Kim Kardashian and other prominent figures. Van Treese's family had asked the Supreme Court to leave Glossip's conviction and sentence intact.

During Glossip's time on death row, Oklahoma courts set nine different execution dates for him. He came so close to being put to death that he ate three separate last meals. In 2015, he was even held in a cell next to Oklahoma’s execution chamber, waiting to be strapped to a gurney and die by lethal injection.

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