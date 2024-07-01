Bodies of 2 Georgia firefighters, car discovered in Tennessee

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for two Georgia firefighters out of Hinesville has come to an end.

On Sunday evening the Hinesville Police Department shared that the bodies of Raegan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander, along with Anderson’s car, have been found in Cocke County, Tenn.

The two were last seen in Midway, Georgia last Tuesday.

MPIA believes they were headed straight for the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area.

