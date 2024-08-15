Local

Construction equipment set on fire connected to public safety training center protest arsons

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Crews investigating fire at construction site, Atlanta police chief arrives at the scene

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Police believe that a fire at a construction site is connected to the ongoing protests for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Steve Gehlbach with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported live from the scene on Memorial Drive, where multiple FBI, GBI, ATF and Homeland Security agents arrived to investigate.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that Atlanta fire and police received a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday from a neighbor who saw the fire.

Read: ‘It just broke my spirit:’ Man sues Rick Ross after having no wheelchair access to yearly car show

Firefighters found two pieces of construction equipment had been set on fire.

“We are very fortunate that a fuel tank containing a significant amount of fuel did not explode,” Schierbaum said. “Homes easily could have been set on fire had that fuel tank exploded.”

CLICK HERE for the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!