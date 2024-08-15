Construction equipment set on fire connected to public safety training center protest arsons

ATLANTA — Police believe that a fire at a construction site is connected to the ongoing protests for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Steve Gehlbach with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported live from the scene on Memorial Drive, where multiple FBI, GBI, ATF and Homeland Security agents arrived to investigate.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said that Atlanta fire and police received a call around 2 a.m. Wednesday from a neighbor who saw the fire.

Firefighters found two pieces of construction equipment had been set on fire.

“We are very fortunate that a fuel tank containing a significant amount of fuel did not explode,” Schierbaum said. “Homes easily could have been set on fire had that fuel tank exploded.”

