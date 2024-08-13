Local

Georgia substitute teacher fired for using inappropriate slur in class

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A substitute teacher lost her job in the Henry County school system after she said an inappropriate slur in front of a class full of middle school students.

Tyisha Fernandes with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV spoke to some parents who want more to be done and a student who was inside the classroom.

The student said most people let out a big gasp. What surprised her most was, even after the reactions, the teacher didn’t seem to think she said anything wrong.

“Now, there’s people who are gonna be angry,” the student said.

