LIST: Georgia laws going into effect July 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In Georgia, multiple laws will go into effect today.

One law is the Safe at Home Act. It requires rental units to be fit to live in and properties to meet local and state housing codes.

Another law is for school vouchers and parental leave. parents can receive vouchers up to $6,500 for better-performing schools.

Those caught street racing will now face some serious penalties. The law will also allow police to arrest spectators if they actively participate.

