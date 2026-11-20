CINCINNATI — Months of international backlash cast a shadow over the Cincinnati Zoo after workers decided to fatally shoot a beloved endangered gorilla named Harambe in response to a little boy falling into his exhibit in 2016.

That outrage faded with the premature birth of an adorable hippo named Fiona, this time bringing worldwide positive attention for the reeling zoo. The zoo shared her miraculous survival in videos and blog posts. They showed her taking a bottle, splashing in a pool and learning to run. She helped restore the zoo’s image.

But a decade later, the zoo has found itself in a similarly tragic situation. This time, with Fiona, who died Thursday after eating a visitor’s hat.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said.

Widespread mourning quickly started. And nearly as quickly came the comparisons about two beloved animals who captured the world's attention and whose untimely deaths involved visitors.

AI images of the 17-year-old great ape ushering 9-year-old Fiona across the rainbow bridge or the pair surrounded by clouds, next to the gates of heaven were plastered across social media. Some posted that these two deaths show that the zoo needs to do better at keeping animals safe, while others called for compassion for the facility.

“As devastated as we are, we cannot begin to fathom the grief that Fiona’s keepers, veterinary team, and the entire Cincinnati Zoo family are experiencing today,” Dino Buddies, a local wildlife outreach company, said in a statement. “We hope that everyone extends these incredible individuals the compassion, kindness, and grace they deserve as they mourn the loss of an animal they loved so deeply.”

After Harambe was killed, the zoo reopened its gorilla exhibit with a higher, reinforced barrier. Meanwhile, tongue-in-cheek online petitions sought to add his face to Mount Rushmore or the Lincoln Memorial, and to put him on the dollar bill. There was also a more somber “Justice for Harambe” petition seeking to hold the boy’s mother responsible for his death. The county prosecutor determined there was no cause for charges.

In the case of Fiona, Michelle Curley, a zoo spokesperson, said the hat got into her enclosure by accident. It hit a ceiling fan and then got deflected through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows.

But that hasn't quelled the despair.

“The two saddest days in all my time here in Cincinnati come from the Zoo,” Marianne King posted on Facebook. The first, she explained, was Harambe's death and the second was Fiona.

Joanne Prater, who lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, was attending a high school fundraiser Thursday evening and said every person she spoke with talked about how sad they were about Fiona's death and compared the situation to Harambe.

“They are tokens of Cincinnati. You can’t say Fiona or Harambe without everybody knowing who that is here in Cincinnati," she said. "I guess both of their deaths could have been prevented, but unfortunately accidents do happen.”

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