Health alert for raw beef and pork products with false mark of inspection

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for various raw beef and pork products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection and may bear a false mark of inspection. Food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. FSIS is continuing to investigate and may add additional products to this alert as more information is obtained.

The beef and pork items were produced from April 2024 through March 2026 and distributed nationwide. The following products subject to the public health alert are:

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF NEW YORK STRIP STEAK,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

10-lb. box of 16-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC GROUND BEEF.”

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS GRASS FED ORGANIC BEEF STEW MEAT,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

5-lb. box of 8-oz. packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF STEAK STRIPS,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

1-lb. VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING MEATS BLACKWING BEEF GROUND FROM ORGANIC BEEF,” without USDA mark of inspection.

12-oz. VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING MEATS PORK GROUND MADE FROM ORGANIC PORK,” without USDA mark of inspection.

12-oz. VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING MEATS Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops 2-6oz Made from Organic Pork,” without the USDA mark of inspection.

0 of 9 Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA Beef and Pork Recall Photo Courtesy: USDA

The first four products include the unauthorized use of establishment number “EST. 1996” inside a false USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale and retail locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered as part of an ongoing FSIS investigation.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer or consumer freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

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