This grandma just did 1,575 pushups - what have you done today?

Meet Canadian fitness guru, 59-year old DonnaJean Wilde. To her 12 grandkids she’s just Grandma...but to the rest of us she’s a planking and pushup beast!

DonnaJean Wilde is the woman who holds the longest female plank at 4 hr 30 min 11 secpic.twitter.com/soyKm2hfFa — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 5, 2024

Now DonnaJean is back in the news for setting a new Guinness Book of World Records mark for “Most Pushups In One Hour (female)”

The Muscley Memaw not only crushed the previous record, but she did it only 43 minutes in to the attempt! DonnaJean was in the zone, especially considering what she fought through to get the record.

She started the hour strong, completing 620 push ups in the first 20 minutes. She then alternated between 20 and five push ups per rep for the next 15 minutes, eventually surpassing the previous record and completing an average of about 10 push ups per rep until the time expired. Even when she felt her shoulder dislocate and pop back in near the end of the competition, she kept pushing to achieve the incredible total. — Katherine Gross via guinnessworldrecords.com

This wasn’t even Fitness Gigi’s first world record. She’s been a lifelong athlete and knows the importance of taking the time to celebrate your accomplishments.

After her record, she took pictures and chatted with excited family members and supporters.

DonnaJean Wilde breaks World Record surrounded by family

Read more on this at the official Guinness Book of World Records site.

©2024 Cox Media Group