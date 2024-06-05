Help “Jacksonville’s Morning News” Name Kittens at the Jacksonville Humane Society

Jacksonville, Florida — Jacksonville, Fla. - With hundreds of kittens and cats arriving every week at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS), the staff is looking for a little help picking names for some lucky felines looking for their forever homes. In the process, JHS hopes to get a financial boost at the same time.

WOKV’s “Jacksonville’s Morning News” is joining the efforts to support JHS, and is asking for your votes and comments on the names suggested below. Listener suggestions are welcome, although special attention will be paid to those with a radio theme.

Comment below and let us know your favorites from the list. And, if you think of a better name, type it in before Friday, June 7, 2024.

The fundraiser comes as JHS is preparing for the summer months, as warmer weather means more kittens. In a press release JHS says, “Each kitten needs food, medical care, and a name.”

New name suggestions will be accepted through midnight on June 30, 2024. Donations of any amount are always welcome, but those accompanying each name suggestion must be a least five dollars. All gifts up to $30,000 will be matched, JHS says, “thanks to a generous donor.”

If this campaign sounds familiar that might be because JHS ran a similar one last year. Names must be “appropriate.” Donors will not be able to get photos of the felines whose names they choose, but those available for adoption are featured on the organization’s website.

Although the kitten naming challenge requires a monetary donation, the Jacksonville Humane Society accepts non-monetary donations on a regular basis. Items on the nonprofit’s wish list include the following:

Food (dry and wet cat or dog food)

Kitten Formula (KMR)

Bottle Feeding Supplies (Miracle Nipples and Bottles)

New Leashes (standard, non-retractable)

Paper Towels

Blankets (new or used)

Towels (new or used)

In 2023 alone JHS took in more that 7,800 animals and provided spaying or neutering services for more than 5,500.

More information on the fundraiser, or on pets available for adoption at the Jacksonville Humane Society, can be found by visiting jaxhumane.org or by calling: (904) 493.4566.

Below is the preliminary list from “Jacksonville’s Morning News.” Favorites, and new suggestions, may be left in the comments section of this post.

Ad Lib

Aircheck

Analog

Anchor

Bandwidth

Billboard

Burner

Cart

Cee Dee

CD

Channel or Chan-nel

Chyron

Comrex

Copy

Daypart

Decibel

Digital

Director

DJ

Doctopher

Doppler

Dub

Edit

Facsimile

Feedback

Format

Frequency

HD

ID

IFB

Imaging

ISDN

Jingle

Jock

Marti

Mic

MOS

Phase

Promo

Push Alert

Queue

Radio Check

Reel

Reel to Reel

Remote

Roger

Segue

Signal

SOC

Sounder

Spot

Stager

Standby

Static

Sweeper

Tag

Talkback

Teleprompter

Teletype

Tower

Traffic

UHF

VHF

WiFi

8 Track





















