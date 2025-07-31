How much house $1 million buys you in Deltona

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Deltona. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1865 S Tanner Ct, Deltona
- Price: $934,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,794
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 1865 S Tanner Ct, Deltona on Redfin.com
3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,740
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com
1845 Springhead Dr, Deltona
- Price: $850,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,097
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 1845 Springhead Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
335 Debary Ave, Debary
- Price: $849,999
- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,094
- Price per square foot: $207
- See 335 Debary Ave, Debary on Redfin.com
2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona
- Price: $799,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,304
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
1851 Grand Keahl Ln, Deltona
- Price: $725,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,208
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 1851 Grand Keahl Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com
448 Warrior Trl, Deltona
- Price: $719,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,104
- Price per square foot: $231
- See 448 Warrior Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com
1578 Stone Trl, Deltona
- Price: $699,900
- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,956
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 1578 Stone Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com
1443 Stone Trl, Enterprise
- Price: $699,777
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,077
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 1443 Stone Trl, Enterprise on Redfin.com
2620 Doyle Rd, Deltona
- Price: $696,000
- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,104
- Price per square foot: $630
- See 2620 Doyle Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com
1520 Stone Trl, Enterprise
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,854
- Price per square foot: $236
- See 1520 Stone Trl, Enterprise on Redfin.com
1058 W Seagate Dr, Deltona
- Price: $660,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,391
- Price per square foot: $194
- See 1058 W Seagate Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona
- Price: $649,500
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
2459 Adelia Blvd, Deltona
- Price: $600,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,428
- Price per square foot: $420
- See 2459 Adelia Blvd, Deltona on Redfin.com
1639 Meadowlark Dr, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,958
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 1639 Meadowlark Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
1685 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,203
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 1685 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona on Redfin.com
2090 Lakebreeze Way, Deltona
- Price: $577,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,626
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 2090 Lakebreeze Way, Deltona on Redfin.com
600 Lake Butler Ave, Osteen
- Price: $577,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,652
- Price per square foot: $349
- See 600 Lake Butler Ave, Osteen on Redfin.com
814 Gator Ln, Deltona
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,865
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 814 Gator Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com
1695 Horseshoe Rd, Deltona
- Price: $564,995
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,994
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 1695 Horseshoe Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com
2530 Leonard Dr, Deltona
- Price: $549,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,777
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 2530 Leonard Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
1148 Rosetta Dr, Deltona
- Price: $545,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,371
- Price per square foot: $229
- See 1148 Rosetta Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
1394 Kettledrum Trl, Deltona
- Price: $539,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,000
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 1394 Kettledrum Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com
547 Cleo Ln, Deltona
- Price: $535,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,405
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 547 Cleo Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com
2875 E Slater Dr, Deltona
- Price: $519,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 2875 E Slater Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.