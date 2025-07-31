How much house $1 million buys you in Deltona

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Deltona. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1865 S Tanner Ct, Deltona

- Price: $934,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,794

- Price per square foot: $246

- See 1865 S Tanner Ct, Deltona on Redfin.com

3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,740

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 3441 Hickory Creek Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com

1845 Springhead Dr, Deltona

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,097

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 1845 Springhead Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

335 Debary Ave, Debary

- Price: $849,999

- 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,094

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 335 Debary Ave, Debary on Redfin.com

2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona

- Price: $799,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,304

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 2048 Laredo Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

1851 Grand Keahl Ln, Deltona

- Price: $725,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,208

- Price per square foot: $328

- See 1851 Grand Keahl Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com

448 Warrior Trl, Deltona

- Price: $719,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,104

- Price per square foot: $231

- See 448 Warrior Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com

1578 Stone Trl, Deltona

- Price: $699,900

- 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,956

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 1578 Stone Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com

1443 Stone Trl, Enterprise

- Price: $699,777

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,077

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 1443 Stone Trl, Enterprise on Redfin.com

2620 Doyle Rd, Deltona

- Price: $696,000

- 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,104

- Price per square foot: $630

- See 2620 Doyle Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com

1520 Stone Trl, Enterprise

- Price: $675,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,854

- Price per square foot: $236

- See 1520 Stone Trl, Enterprise on Redfin.com

1058 W Seagate Dr, Deltona

- Price: $660,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,391

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 1058 W Seagate Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona

- Price: $649,500

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $240

- See 300 Mitnik Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

2459 Adelia Blvd, Deltona

- Price: $600,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,428

- Price per square foot: $420

- See 2459 Adelia Blvd, Deltona on Redfin.com

1639 Meadowlark Dr, Deltona

- Price: $599,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,958

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 1639 Meadowlark Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

1685 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,203

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 1685 E Normandy Blvd, Deltona on Redfin.com

2090 Lakebreeze Way, Deltona

- Price: $577,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,626

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 2090 Lakebreeze Way, Deltona on Redfin.com

600 Lake Butler Ave, Osteen

- Price: $577,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,652

- Price per square foot: $349

- See 600 Lake Butler Ave, Osteen on Redfin.com

814 Gator Ln, Deltona

- Price: $574,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,865

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 814 Gator Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com

1695 Horseshoe Rd, Deltona

- Price: $564,995

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,994

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 1695 Horseshoe Rd, Deltona on Redfin.com

2530 Leonard Dr, Deltona

- Price: $549,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,777

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 2530 Leonard Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

1148 Rosetta Dr, Deltona

- Price: $545,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,371

- Price per square foot: $229

- See 1148 Rosetta Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

1394 Kettledrum Trl, Deltona

- Price: $539,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,000

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 1394 Kettledrum Trl, Deltona on Redfin.com

547 Cleo Ln, Deltona

- Price: $535,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,405

- Price per square foot: $222

- See 547 Cleo Ln, Deltona on Redfin.com

2875 E Slater Dr, Deltona

- Price: $519,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 2875 E Slater Dr, Deltona on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.