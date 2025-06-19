Could Jacksonville try to lure Tampa Bay Rays to town?

Jacksonville, Fl — Today is the Juneteenth federal holiday, also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or Black Independence Day. It commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It specifically marks the day, June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of enslaved people, over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs today in the lower to mid 90s inland and upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. A few afternoon storms developing between 2-4 pm inland, spreading back to I-95 late in the afternoon. Afternoon highs continue in the mid 90s through at least Friday. A lot of dry times over the weekend with isolated to widely scattered inland showers/storms.

Three Big Things to Know:

The owner of the Tampa Bay Rays is in advanced talks to sell the team. The Rays issued a statement, saying owner Stu Sternberg is talking with a group led by a Jacksonville developer. The deal values the Rays at $1.7 billion. The news comes after Hurricane Milton trashed the team’s existing home at Tropicana Field and scuttled efforts by Pinellas County and St. Petersburg to build a new ballpark. When asked about the possibility of moving the team to the Bold city, the City of Jacksonville says “Jacksonville has fantastic fans and sports are a big economic driver for our city. It is premature to consider the opportunity at this point, but anything is possible down the road as we continue to grow.”

Six sworn deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office are on paid administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office is not naming the deputies involved, but said four are sergeants and two are deputies. The employees involved will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. A spokesperson for the agency says additional information will be released when it becomes appropriate and permissible to do so.

Israel and Iran exchanged strikes overnight. President Trump reportedly approved attack plans on Iran Tuesday night but did not make a final decision on whether to join Israel’s air campaign. Senior intelligence sources said the president held off on deciding to strike in case Iran agrees to abandon its nuclear program. The State Department has ordered Americans in Iran to leave immediately.

We know it’ll cost around $38 million to replace the hourly parking garage at Jacksonville International Airport after damage from a fire last month. The Jacksonville Airport Authority says it’s losing more than three and a half million dollars it expected to make from parking this year. Not only is the airport looking to add another floor to the hourly garage, but adding sprinklers to all of its garages. The airport expects to have 500 fewer parking spots at the airport through at least June 2026, during the reconstruction of the hourly garage and the construction of a new garage.

