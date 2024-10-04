Local

1 dead, 3 hurt after a crash on Beach Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department are responding to a deadly crash on Beach Boulevard.

The crash killed one person, and three others were transported, according to JFRD.

As of 8:01 p.m., JSO said all westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard between San Pablo Road and Hodges Boulevard are closed.

