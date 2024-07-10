$10,000 grants will be available to select artist in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local artists in Jacksonville now have a chance of winning a $10,000 grant. The City of Jacksonville is working with the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville to announce the new “Artist Grants” program.

Sixty lucky artists will each receive $10,000 that will go towards their next big projects and this goes for all types of artists including entrepreneurs, producers, curators, painters, and more.

Guinness World record title holder and local artist Jason Tetlak said the entire art community in Duval County is ready to sign up.

“It’s easy to find a property owner who is interested in having artwork on their building, but small businesses can’t find the money to pay the artists to paint the walls. No matter how you approach it, finding way to fund projects is always the problem,” Tetlak said.

Tetlak said with $10,000 he could paint between 5 to 10 murals in Jacksonville. He said lack of funding always hinders the art community and even deters artists from the profession.

“I know this grant will serve so many artists here. There’s so many of my friends that do painting, dance and photography. I know a photographer who wants to have a show but there isn’t enough funding for her to do that,” Tetlak said.

The process to select the winning artists starts with a pilot program and two different workshops. Applications open on July 29th and winners will be announced in October.

