10th Annual 9K for K9s returns to St. Augustine this Saturday

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — K9s United will host its 10th annual 9K for K9s on Saturday, April 25, at Ring Power in St. Augustine.

This event supports law enforcement canines who protect and serve local communities, and honors those who have fallen in line of duty.

“You’ve got our bomb dogs, you’ve got our drug detection dogs, you know, you’ve got our tracking dogs, dogs that help find missing elderly, missing children, they do so much day in and day out, that they just don’t get the recognition for,” said founder Debbie Johnson.

K9 (K9s United)

This family -friendly event features a variety of race options, including a 1-mile fun run, a classic 5K, a challenging 9K, and a virtual “no excuse” options to ensure there’s something for everyone.

All finishers will also received a medal adorned with the honored K9s’ silhouettes. The 5K and 9K races will be chip-timed, and awards will be presented to the top runners in each category.

WHEN:

Saturday, April 25

6:30 a.m. – Packet Pickup / Race Day Registration

8:00 a.m. – 5K and 9K Start

9:00 a.m. – 1-mile Fun Run Start

9:30 a.m. – K9 Demonstration

WHERE:

Ring Power

500 World Commerce Parkway, St. Augustine, FL 32092

10th annual 9K for K9s (K9s United)

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