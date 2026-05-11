12,000 Ram Pickups Recalled for Dangerous Software Bug

Chrysler is recalling over 12,000 models of 2023-2026 Ram pickup trucks following an investigation of the vehicles’ software allowing the truck to exceed its tire speed rating.

The software error in the powertrain control module may improperly allow the speed change, which can result in the loss of vehicle control. On March 24th, 2026 FCA US organization opened an investigation into some 2023-2026 MY Ram 2500 Pickups which may have been built with a vehicle speed calibration that can exceed the maximum tire speed rating. As of April 24, 2026, FCA US is not aware of any customer assistance records, warranty claims, field reports, or other service records potentially relating to this issue. FCA US is also not aware of any accidents or injuries potentially related to the issue.

Dealers will update the powertrain control module software free of charge. Identification letters are expected to be mailed to owners on June 4th, 2026. Vehicle Identification Numbers are not yet available on NHTSA.gov. VINs are expected to be available on May 14th, 2026.

The full safety recall report is available through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

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