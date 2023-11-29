13-year-old dies in Baker County camper fire, possibly caused by space heater

ST. MARY, Fla. — Baker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home fire in the Cuyler area near Orbey Rhoden Road in Glen St. Mary.

When officers arrived, a camper was on fire.

According to BCSO, a 13-year-old girl died in the fire. Other occupants in the camper were able to escape without injury.

The initial investigation revealed the fire may have started from a space heater inside the camper.

Detectives with BCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to further investigate the cause of the fire.

This is an on-going investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

