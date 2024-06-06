18 people in Florida sick from salmonella outbreak potentially linked to cucumbers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Almost 20 people in Florida are sick because of a Salmonella Africana outbreak potentially linked to recalled cucumbers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The most recent data shows 162 reported illnesses in 25 states and the District of Columbia. There have been 54 reported hospitalizations and no deaths.

The CDC said testing identified salmonella in a cucumber collected as part of the investigation. This resulted in a recall.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. recalled whole cucumbers shipped to certain states—including Florida—from May 17 through May 21. The cucumbers were grown in Florida.

The CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections. There have been 158 illnesses in 23 states.

The outbreaks share several similarities, and investigators are working to determine if they’re related, according to the CADC.

