18-year-old arrested in Friday night shooting of juvenile at Oakleaf soccer field

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Less than 24 hours after a shooting at a soccer field in Clay County left a juvenile injured, a teenager from Jacksonville has been arrested for attempted murder.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office booked 18-year-old Behrend Ludwig into jail Saturday, after determining him as the suspected shooter.

Action News Jax told you Friday night when a juvenile, whose age hasn’t been released, was hurt in the drive-by shooting. The child is expected to be okay.

Officials say it happened at approximately 5:45 P.M near Silver Bluff and Plantation Oaks Blvd. in Oakleaf.

They victim and the suspect appear to have known each other and had gotten into an argument prior to the shooting, according to officials.

“This reckless and senseless act of violence endangered the lives of innocent children and families. I want to personally thank our deputies and detectives for their tireless efforts in this investigation,” said Sheriff Michelle Cook.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the community members who provided crucial information—your willingness to come forward played a vital role in swiftly identifying and apprehending the individual responsible. Let me be clear—this kind of criminal behavior has no place in Clay County, and we will continue to work relentlessly to ensure our community remains safe.”

A mugshot of Ludwig will be added to this story as soon as it becomes available.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 or via the Safer Watch App. You may also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at (866) 845- TIPS (8477).

