$1.9 billion First Coast Expressway project progresses with new section opening Summer 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation officials held a public meeting Wednesday morning in Clay County to provide updates on the First Coast Expressway’s progress.

As a part of this $1.9 billion project, tolls will be implemented and a new bridge will be built to replace the aging Shands Bridge.

The expressway will start in St. Johns, run through Clay and end in Duval.

Transportation officials told Action News Jax Shanila Kabir this project opens so many opportunities for residential and commercial properties that are opening in Clay County. Several neighbors believe the expressway is a great addition, even with the tolls, because it means traffic will be alleviated eventually.

“This is an effort to meet Clay County’s growth.”

FDOT announced the second section of the First Coast Expressway will be opening this summer- covering 11 miles of new highway.

“There are 26 bridges total in that area and there are two brand new bridges that cross Black Creek providing great access for people migrating from the west side of the county to the east side,” said Crawford Powell, president of the Clay County Economic Development Corporation.

The First Coast Expressway is expected to be completed in 2030, which will cover 27 miles in Clay County, and it will be 43 miles long overall.

The expressway will include tolls, and Clay County resident Robert Johnson believes tolls are necessary to make this expressway a possibility.

“Everybody knows in the evenings coming out of St. John’s County is like coming out of Jacksonville. Highway 17 is so congested, you’d think you’re driving downtown Jacksonville,” said Johnson.

FDOT officials said the First Coast Expressway will be another outer beltway, taking pressure off I-295.

The new Shands Bridge replacement will be taller, featuring more lanes and a pedestrian walkway. It will also serve as another evacuation route for people along the coast.

“We needed a newer, safer bridge to handle the increase in traffic and the increase in mobility. We also need to ensure the safety concerns that includes hurricane preparedness,” said Crawford Powell, President of the Clay County Economic Development Corporation.

If you missed Wednesday morning’s meeting, FDOT announced that all the maps, presentations and PowerPoints will be live on the agency’s website in about a week.

