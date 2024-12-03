2 detained in a suspected arson at a north Jacksonville mobile home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating a suspected arson at a mobile home in north Jacksonville.

Firefighters were called to Duval Lake Road around 7 a.m. Tuesday to put out that fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said five people live at the home -- four adults, one child, and a dog. No one was injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office also arrived on-scene and detained two people of interest, who investigators said ended up becoming suspects in the investigation.

“Based on the evidence and the investigation conducted at the scene we were able to determine that it was arson,” JSO Sgt. Baker said.

Neighbors told Action News Jax one of those suspects lives on the same street as the house that police said was set on fire.

“I didn’t think anything until I’d seen the smoke,” Frankie Lewis, a neighbor, said.

Lewis described what he saw when he stepped outside his house Tuesday morning.

“Smoke just roaring from the house and it was pretty sad to see,” Lewis said.

There was also a red car, which Lewis said was seen at the fire.

“The vehicle that’s down there in the ditch was beside the trailer and that vehicle left and pulled right next door there. You can see somebody else walking away from the trailer,” Lewis said.

As a concerned neighbor, Lewis said he is glad those suspects are now in the hands of police.

“That’s a good thing to know,” Lewis said. “I feel a little bit better about that for sure.”

The State Fire Marshal is also investigating.

