2 JEA workers hurt; power outage affects UNF, Action News Jax

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two JEA workers were hurt and taken to the hospital for evaluation, the utility said Tuesday afternoon.

JEA said it was working to learn if the workers were hurt responding to a power outage, or if their work led to a power outage on the Southside.

The outage affected the University of North Florida and the Action News Jax studios. CBS47 and FOX30 were knocked off the air due to the outage, and Action News Jax engineers are working to get them back on air.

There is no word on the workers’ conditions.

Action News Jax is working to get more information and will have the latest updates as they become available.

