2 local sushi spots make Yelp’s top 100

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two restaurants in the Jacksonville area ranked in the top 50 of Yelp’s 100 Best Sushi Spots List.

Yelp reviewers helped put together the list.

Tokyo Ramen & Poke in Neptune Beach ranked 36th.

It’s located at 630 Atlantic Boulevard and is open Tuesday through Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Hana Moon Sushi in Jacksonville ranked 48th.

It’s located at 11531 San Jose Blvd and is also open Tuesday through Sunday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.