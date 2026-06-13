2 men shot during drug deal in North Jacksonville, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: Two men were shot during a drug deal at a North Jacksonville apartment complex Friday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded around 4:08 p.m. to the 11200 block of Harts Road, where they found an adult white male in his 40s with a gunshot wound to the chest and an adult Black male in his 20s shot in the hand.

Both were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition. JSO said both victims are cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect fled on foot after opening fire in the parking lot. No suspect description has been released.

JSO said the preliminary investigation revealed the victims were “engaged in a drug transaction” when the suspect shot at them. JSO said the incident is not believed to be domestic or gang-related.

Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and detectives with the Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit are interviewing witnesses and canvassing for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

END OF UPDATE

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in North Jacksonville.

Police are responding to the 11200 block of Harts Road, which is north of Dunn Avenue.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene working to get more information.

We will update this story with the newest information as it becomes available.

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