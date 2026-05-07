218,000 Teslas recalled for delayed rearview cameras

Tesla, Inc. is recalling certain 2017, 2021-2023 Model 3, 2020-2023 Model Y, 2021-2023 Model S, and Model X vehicles operating incorrect software resulting in a delay in the rearview camera.

A delayed rearview image will increase the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports this effects around 218,888 vehicles. The report also states the delay could be up to 11 seconds long, which does not comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

As of May 1st, Tesla identified 27 warranty claims and 2 field reports that may be related to the condition. Tesla says it is not aware of any collisions, fatalities, or injuries that may be related to the condition.

Tesla Firmware Engineering teams were notified of the delay on April 10, 2026. The condition only affects hardware version 3 vehicles, which stopped production on January 3. Tesla has released a free over-the-air software update to fix the issue. Notification letters are expected to be mailed July 3, 2026. Owners may also contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-789-3752.

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