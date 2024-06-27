Local

22-year-old arrested in connection to 2023 Moncrief murder

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Murder arrest Briyhon Johnson, 22, has been arrested for the 2023 murder of Quynn K. Robinson Sr., according to JSO. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

By Chase Berger, Action News Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Briyhon Jackson has been arrested in connection to the 2023 murder of 35-year-old Quynn K. Robinson Sr., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

On June 29, 2023, Robinson was found shot multiple times in his car on West 45th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO identified Johnson as a suspect after reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Johnson, who was already in jail at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, has been arrested for murder.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Chase Berger

Chase Berger, Action News Jax

Chase Berger is an Associate Producer for Action News Jax.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!