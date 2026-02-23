Local

22nd annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic to benefit deserving students in north Jacksonville

22nd annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic
Jacksonville, Fl — Jacksonville’s Morning News is on location at Timuquana Country Club for the 22nd annual Ron Townsend Golf Classic.

Over the past two decades this tournament has raised over $2 million for financial assistance for deserving students in north Jacksonville to receive a high-quality, faith-based education at Guardian Catholic School regardless of financial situation or religious preference.

Ron Townsend, who was born in Jacksonville, was Augusta Nationals’ first Black member in 1990. He is a past president of Gannett Television Group.

